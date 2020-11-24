What you need to know
- Ubisoft confirmed today that the next-gen update for Rainbow Six Siege is coming on December 1.
- All three consoles support a resolution mode and a performance mode, the latter of which targets 120 FPS.
- Cross-play is not currently coming across platforms but Ubisoft is listening to feedback on this subject.
Today, Ubisoft announced that the next-gen update for Rainbow Six Siege is coming on December 1. On Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, you'll have the choice of Resolution Mode or Performance Mode. The upgrade is free within different platform families, so if you go from the Xbox One version to the Xbox Series X version, you won't have to rebuy the game.
Resolution mode runs the game at 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, with 1728p 60 FPS on Xbox Series S. Performance mode targets dynamic 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, while running at 1080p 120 FPS on Xbox Series S.
Cross-play is also supported between platform families and while players on different consoles outside of platform families can't currently play together, Ubisoft states that "we are exploring the possibilities," so if that's something you'd like to see, be sure to send feedback. Other new features coming to these consoles include Quick Resume support on Xbox Series X and S, with the PS5 version taking advantage of DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you haven't tried it out yet, you can dive in that way.
Eyes on target
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Addictive, challenging shooter action.
Ubisoft's hit shooter is hotter than ever, touting tense tactical gameplay, and regular free updates. With millions of players in 2020, Rainbow Six isn't slowing down.
