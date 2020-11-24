Today, Ubisoft announced that the next-gen update for Rainbow Six Siege is coming on December 1. On Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, you'll have the choice of Resolution Mode or Performance Mode. The upgrade is free within different platform families, so if you go from the Xbox One version to the Xbox Series X version, you won't have to rebuy the game.

Resolution mode runs the game at 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, with 1728p 60 FPS on Xbox Series S. Performance mode targets dynamic 4K 120 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, while running at 1080p 120 FPS on Xbox Series S.

Cross-play is also supported between platform families and while players on different consoles outside of platform families can't currently play together, Ubisoft states that "we are exploring the possibilities," so if that's something you'd like to see, be sure to send feedback. Other new features coming to these consoles include Quick Resume support on Xbox Series X and S, with the PS5 version taking advantage of DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you haven't tried it out yet, you can dive in that way.