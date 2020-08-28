Quantum Error screenshot of enemySource: TeamKill Media

  • Quantum Error is billed as a cosmic horror FPS .
  • It is coming exclusively to PS5 and PS4.
  • Developer TeamKill Media has not announced a release date yet.

Just yesterday Quantum Error received a story trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley, and now the Future Games Show brings a new gameplay demo for the cosmic horror FPS. Judging from some of the reactions, it's receiving some comparison to Doom and Dead Space based on its atmosphere. If horror is your thing, give Quantum Error a look.

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the shore of CA - is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.

Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you – Capt. Jacob Thomas – your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility.

Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.

The company recently set up a GoFundMe for Quantum Error to to acquire MOCAP equipment and hire voice actors. Those who donate $50 or more will get a copy of the game when it releases for PS5 or PS4.

Quantum Error is coming exclusively to PS5 and PS4, The developer has not made any mention of an Xbox Series X or PC release. The game does not have a launch date at this time.

