Qualcomm may have announced its new XR2 AR and VR chipset back in December 2019, but they didn't have any real hardware to show off. That changes with the unveiling of the XR2 5G reference HMD, which is not only powered by Qualcomm's new XR2 system-on-a-chip, but also by an impressive mix of 5G technologies. As a review, the XR2 is Qualcomm's latest XR-focused chipset and is based on the Snapdragon 865, the same chipset that will be powering almost all new flagship smartphones.

Current-generation standalone VR headsets, like the Oculus Quest, are powered by 2017's Snapdragon 835 platform, by comparison. Aside from an incredible leap in processing power, this new reference design utilizes a new split renderer, which means it can render some things locally and out-source more complicated workloads to the cloud via a dedicated 5G connection.

While the supported 3K by 3K resolution for each eye at 90fps and 8K 360-degree video playback capabilities of the XR2 are impressive in their own right, split cloud rendering could provide a massive leap in visuals that could bridge the gap between PC-powered VR visuals and current-generation standalone headsets. 5G connectivity, in particular, is important for helping utilize faster cloud-based processing while on the go without the limitation of being hooked up to a Wi-Fi network.