Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile platform at its annual 5G summit. The new chipset is built on a 6nm process and is set to power several upcoming "high-tier" phones from leading Android OEMs. It uses Qualcomm's Kryo 670 CPU, touting a 40% jump in performance compared to the previous generation. Qualcomm is also claiming an impressive 40% improvement in graphics rendering with the Adreno 642L GPU.

Similar to the Snapdragon 780G chipset announced in March, the new Snapdragon 778G offers a number of features that had so far been limited to Qualcomm's flagship 800-series chips. It has a Triple ISP that supports 4K HDR10+ video capture and Staggered HDR image sensors. There's also a 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine powered by the Hexagon 770 processor, providing up to 12 TOPs and a 2x performance increase over the previous generation. Since high-refresh-rate screens are slowly becoming standard fare on the best cheap Android phones, the latest Snapdragon 700-series chip offers display support up to 144Hz.