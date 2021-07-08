What you need to know Qualcomm has released a smartphone aimed at Snapdragon and mobile enthusiasts.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features some of the best of Qualcomm's tech inside a single device.

The smartphone comes with a pair of noise-canceling earbuds by Master & Dynamic.

The device retails for $1500 and will be available for purchase in select countries.

Qualcomm has partnered with ASUS on its very own smartphone to showcase some of the best of its mobile technology. The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders may have an uninspiring name, but the device is far from boring. It takes its design largely from the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and packs some impressive specifications that rival even some of the best Android phones on the market, many of which already use Qualcomm technology. The difference here is that while smartphone OEMs pick and choose which technologies to include in their smartphones, Qualcomm's new phone takes the kitchen sink approach. The device runs stock Android 11 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The display is a QHD+ AMOLED built by Samsung and running at a 144Hz refresh rate. It's covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, so it should be able to take a beating. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more For gamers, the display also comes with Qualcomm Quick Touch, which the company says increases responsiveness by 20% for quick reaction times.

On the rear is a triple-camera array with a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor capable of 8K/30fps and 4K/60fps video recording. The 12MP ultrawide camera features real-time distortion correction, and rounding off the rear cameras is an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. Upfront is a 24MP selfie camera. On the audio front, Qualcomm boasts a quad HDR microphone setup for an increased dynamic range up to 114dB. The stereo speakers are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, making it one of the first phones to feature the technology. Snapdragon Sound brings together Qualcomm's best audio tech for a comprehensive listening experience with different sound profiles to match what's happening on screen. DXOMARK gave the smartphone an audio score of 77, saying that the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is the best recording device they've measured and that it "establishes itself as a fierce competitor in the audio arena."