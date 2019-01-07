2019 is going to be the year of 5G, and Qualcomm wants to make sure it's at the forefront of it all. As CES 2019 rolls along at full steam, the chip-maker has announced that its Snapdragon X50 platform will be at the heart of more than 30 5G-capable devices this year alone.

Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is the first commercial 5G mobile platform designed to enable the original wave of commercial 5G mobile devices starting in early 2019. With the Snapdragon X50 5G modem family and Qualcomm RFFE (RF Front End) solutions, devices powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform support both sub-6 and mmWave spectrum, allowing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency that were unfeasible in mobile so far and will unlock transformative 5G experiences.

Qualcomm notes that the majority of those 30 devices are smartphones from "global OEMs" that are using the Snapdragon 855. In other words, we can expect a lot of flagship phones this year to use the 855 and support 5G.

In other Qualcomm news, the company also announced that it'll be showcasing "artificial-intelligence intuitive in-vehicle experiences" at CES for "next generation vehicles."