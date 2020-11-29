I absolutely love my gray tabby, Misty, so as I've been scouring the web for good Cyber Monday deals I've been keeping her in mind. I'm sure there are plenty of you who also have a special kitty in your life, so I decide to round up the best discounts I've seen so far. Whether you're looking for a fun new toy, some new dishes, treats, or new scratching posts, I've got you covered. Here are the best Cuber Monday cat deals.
Best Cyber Monday cat deals
- : Petstages Tower of Tracks | $10.99 at Amazon
- : Petcube Bites 2 | $159.00 at Amazon
- : Cat Scratcher and Lounger | $23.99 at Amazon
- : Feline Greenies | $9.99 fo first order at Amazon
- : PetSafe Dancing Dot | $18.95 at Amazon
- : Roffie Automatic Cat Feeder | $63.99 at Amazon
Petstages Tower of Tracks | $10.99 at Amazon
Not gonna lie. My cat did not take to this toy, but I have several friends who's cats love it. I actually ended up giving Misty's snubbed toy to a buddy and their cat absolutely loves it. Get it while it's $14 off.
Petcube Bites 2 | $159.00 at Amazon
Anyone who can't stand to be away from their precious kitty will love having the PetCube Bites 2 since it allows you to use your phone to see your feline while you're away and even feed them treats. It's currently $90 off.
Cat Scratcher and Lounger | $23.99 at Amazon
My kitty absolutely loves this scratcher since it doubles as a place for her to peer down at robot vacuums from safety or simply take a nap when she's tired. Whenever she gets excited about something she runs directly to it, jumps up, and scratches away. Right now you can get it for $16 off.
Feline Greenies | $9.99 fo first order at Amazon
Just earlier this year I had to take Misty into the vet for a dental cleaning because her teeth were so bad and boy was it expensive. Since then I've set up a subscription for Feline Greenies since they can help keep her teeth clean. If you don't already have something to help keep your cat's teeth clean you should go for this deal and get 50% off your first subscription order.
PetSafe Dancing Dot | $18.95 at Amazon
I don't fully understand a cats fascination with laser pointers, but I definitely love seeing Misty's eyes grow huge right before she pounces on a dot on the ground. This fun toy moves the laser around automatically so your cat can keep playing for long stretches.
Roffie Automatic Cat Feeder | $63.99 at Amazon
Misty can be really vocal and impatient when it's dinner time and I'm perfectly happy to feed her. However, there are times when I might be out of the house for the evening and might get home late. That's when having a Roffie Automatic Cat Feeder makes things really easy for me. It doles out a previously specified amount and releases with a timer so I know she'll always get fed the right amount on time.
It's so fun spoiling your furry little buddies and Cyber Monday cat deals are the perfect ways to find something fun for them to enjoy. Hopefully something on this list will be something your cat will like.
If you're looking for other awesome deals you might want to check out the best Cyber Monday phone deals or the best Chromebooks.
