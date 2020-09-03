The Indian government has banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with over 100 Chinese apps, including Alipay, Baidu search engine, WeChat Work, and others. The government noted that these apps were "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner" and sending them to servers outside India, and used that as an excuse for enforcing a blanket ban. PUBG Mobile is the number one mobile game in India, and accounts for over 50 million monthly active players. One of the reasons for the game's meteoric rise in India is that it runs particularly well on budget phones. So with PUBG Mobile now banned in the country, what are your options if you're interested in playing battle royale games on your phone? Thankfully, there's no shortage of similar titles, and we've rounded up the best PUBG Mobile alternatives below. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is the obvious choice if you're looking for an alternative to PUBG Mobile. The game has over 100 million downloads, runs fine on budget phones, and takes up just over 1.7GB of storage. Like PUBG Mobile, CoD Mobile is free-to-play and offers a 100-player battle royale mode along with 5v5 deathmatch and a sniper vs sniper duel. You get the ability to play multiplayer maps from the likes of CoD Black Ops and CoD Modern Warfare, and you can customize your character with various outfits, weapons, and unlock new characters. Call of Duty Mobile is published by U.S.-based Activision, so there's no chance of it being banned in India anytime soon. The game is available to download on the Play Store as well as the App Store. Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is another game that emulates PUBG's playbook. The battle royale game offers a 50-player survival mode, with rounds lasting 10 minutes. Like PUBG, you get to drive vehicles and choose from a variety of customization options for your character, and the game routinely gets new content. You can also play in squads of up to four players, and there's a shorter 4v4 Clash Squad format that just debuted in August 2020. The best part about Free Fire is that the game takes up just over 500MB of storage, and it is optimized incredibly well for budget phones. Free Fire is made by Singapore's Garena, and with over 500 million installs, it is one of the biggest battle royale titles on Android. The game is available on the Play Store and the App Store. Battlelands Royale