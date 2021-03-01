Players are still reporting problems with the PlayStation Network, which began to experience outages on February 26, 2021 that have persisted over the weekend and into today, March 1. While Sony is apparently aware of the issue according to its website and is working on a fix, no time was given as to when players can expect everything to be up and running again.

Right now it looks like most services are working except for gaming and social, meaning some people may have difficulty launching games and apps or accessing other network features. These aren't affecting every game so it will vary from person to person, but it is affecting the PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS Vita platforms.

Though Down Detector reports no problems at PSN, there are still large spikes with users reporting that that's not the case, though reports have fallen significantly over the past 24 hours.

There are steps you can take when the PlayStation Network is down to troubleshoot and play your games offline, but if you're having issues your best course of action right now is to wait for Sony to solve it. But don't worry, hopefully you should be playing all of your favorite PS5 games in no time. Outages rarely last this long so a fix should be coming soon.

This outage comes just days after Xbox Live went down, however Microsoft's service was back up soon after.