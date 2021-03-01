What you need to know
- PSN has been experiencing outages throughout the weekend and into today.
- Sony is aware of the issues and is diligently working on a fix.
- Right now it appears that gaming and social is still having problems, with some players unable to launch games and access network features.
Players are still reporting problems with the PlayStation Network, which began to experience outages on February 26, 2021 that have persisted over the weekend and into today, March 1. While Sony is apparently aware of the issue according to its website and is working on a fix, no time was given as to when players can expect everything to be up and running again.
Right now it looks like most services are working except for gaming and social, meaning some people may have difficulty launching games and apps or accessing other network features. These aren't affecting every game so it will vary from person to person, but it is affecting the PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS Vita platforms.
Though Down Detector reports no problems at PSN, there are still large spikes with users reporting that that's not the case, though reports have fallen significantly over the past 24 hours.
There are steps you can take when the PlayStation Network is down to troubleshoot and play your games offline, but if you're having issues your best course of action right now is to wait for Sony to solve it. But don't worry, hopefully you should be playing all of your favorite PS5 games in no time. Outages rarely last this long so a fix should be coming soon.
This outage comes just days after Xbox Live went down, however Microsoft's service was back up soon after.
Review: 1 month after launch, the Galaxy S21 is still a killer value
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. 1 month later, it continues to be a solid deal.
Are you still waiting on your Samsung Galaxy S21 to arrive?
If you preordered your Samsung Galaxy S21 from Samsung or a carrier, have you received it yet? If not, what's the delay?
Android 12 features we love: Haptics and audio can work together
Haptic feedback is an important detail for all smartphones. Android 12 brings it into the limelight and makes us care about it even more.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, and more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.