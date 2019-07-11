What you need to know
- Around 2:50 PM ET, Twitter started having issues all across the globe.
- The social network's apps and website aren't loading.
- It's unclear when the issue will be resolved.
If you're having trouble accessing Twitter right now, you're not the only one. As of 2:46 PM ET on July 11, the mega-popular social network went down for a lot of people.
Twitter doesn't appear to work no matter how you usually access it, whether that be via the desktop site or mobile apps.
People all around the world are reporting outages, including various parts of the U.S., Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more.
It's unclear when Twitter will be able to get things back up and running, but we'll be sure to monitor things and update this post accordingly once things are back to normal.