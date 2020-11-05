What you need to know
- The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to launch on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399.
- PS5 sales on launch day will only be available online-only.
- If you pre-ordered a console from a retailer for pick-up, you should still be able to do so.
Sony has just announced that PS5 sales on launch day will be online-only this year. The company says that this decision was made in the interest of keeping everyone safe from the global pandemic.
No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don't plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.
If you already pre-ordered a console and plan on picking it up, you should still be able to do so under the retailers safety protocols. For anyone looking to camp out and wait in line in the hopes of securing a console, please don't. There will be no PS5 units in-store available to purchase on launch day.
This has been a wild year, so we hope everyone stays safe. And good luck pre-ordering a PS5. They've sold out fast online.
