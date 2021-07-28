On Wednesday, Sony provided an update on PS5 unit sales and several sales milestones for major games released so far. Sony confirmed that PS5 sales crossed 10 million units sold, a major accomplishment that cements the PS5 as the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony shared updates on multiple exclusive titles, stating that Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 6.5 million copies, Housemarque's Returnal is over 560,000 copies sold and finally, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is over 1.1 million copies sold.

The now-multiplatform MLB The Show 21 is over 2 million copies sold, with over 4 million players in total, largely thanks to its launch on Xbox Game Pass.