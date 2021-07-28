What you need to know
- Sony announced on Wednesday that over 10 million PS5 units have been sold so far.
- This makes the PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever.
- Sony also provided sales updates on numerous games, including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
On Wednesday, Sony provided an update on PS5 unit sales and several sales milestones for major games released so far. Sony confirmed that PS5 sales crossed 10 million units sold, a major accomplishment that cements the PS5 as the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever.
Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Sony shared updates on multiple exclusive titles, stating that Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold over 6.5 million copies, Housemarque's Returnal is over 560,000 copies sold and finally, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is over 1.1 million copies sold.
The now-multiplatform MLB The Show 21 is over 2 million copies sold, with over 4 million players in total, largely thanks to its launch on Xbox Game Pass.
Developing...
