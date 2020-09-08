Our colleagues over at Windows Central believe that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both have Xbox All Access financing options when they're set to release on November 10. It's about time that Sony creates a financing program like this of its own for PS5, bundling PS Now and PS Plus with it.

Sony needs an answer for Xbox All Access, and soon.

For those unaware, Xbox All Access is a program created by Microsoft in 2018 that gives consumers the option to finance their new console purchase for one low cost per month, over the course of 24-months. It is expected that the Xbox Series X will cost $35/month through Xbox All Access, and the Xbox Series S will be $25/month. Xbox All Access also bundles Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, making it quite the enticing offer.

This is a program that Sony hasn't had an answer for yet, and price is going to play an increasingly important factor in people's purchasing decisions. While Sony also seems to be one step ahead of Microsoft when it comes to exclusive games, the same can't be said for its services. Just look at PS4 backward compatibility. It was non-existent. That's set to change with the PS5, and I'm hoping it's only the first of many changes to come.

Money is going to be tight for the foreseeable future.

PlayStation Now has a long way to go before it can catch up to the sheer value that Xbox Game Pass offers, but a new console generation seems like it'll be the push that Sony needs to make it happen. Imagine paying $10/month and being able to play every PS5 exclusive the day it launches. Now imagine bundling that service with PS Plus, which grants online multiplayer access and two free games per month for subscribers.

With the global pandemic forcing people out of work, money is going to be tight for the foreseeable future. A financing plan like this would be the perfect way to get more people to enjoy the PS5 without breaking the bank. It's hard enough to justify a purchase of several hundred dollars this holiday, but one low cost per month like a phone plan? That's a lot easier to swallow, especially if Sony throws in PS Plus and PS Now with it, granting players online multiplayer and access to hundreds of games on demand.

The importance of such a service really can't be overstated, and it could be a determining factor in who "wins" the console generation from the start.