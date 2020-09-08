Our colleagues over at Windows Central believe that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both have Xbox All Access financing options when they're set to release on November 10. It's about time that Sony creates a financing program like this of its own for PS5, bundling PS Now and PS Plus with it.
Sony needs an answer for Xbox All Access, and soon.
For those unaware, Xbox All Access is a program created by Microsoft in 2018 that gives consumers the option to finance their new console purchase for one low cost per month, over the course of 24-months. It is expected that the Xbox Series X will cost $35/month through Xbox All Access, and the Xbox Series S will be $25/month. Xbox All Access also bundles Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, making it quite the enticing offer.
This is a program that Sony hasn't had an answer for yet, and price is going to play an increasingly important factor in people's purchasing decisions. While Sony also seems to be one step ahead of Microsoft when it comes to exclusive games, the same can't be said for its services. Just look at PS4 backward compatibility. It was non-existent. That's set to change with the PS5, and I'm hoping it's only the first of many changes to come.
Money is going to be tight for the foreseeable future.
PlayStation Now has a long way to go before it can catch up to the sheer value that Xbox Game Pass offers, but a new console generation seems like it'll be the push that Sony needs to make it happen. Imagine paying $10/month and being able to play every PS5 exclusive the day it launches. Now imagine bundling that service with PS Plus, which grants online multiplayer access and two free games per month for subscribers.
With the global pandemic forcing people out of work, money is going to be tight for the foreseeable future. A financing plan like this would be the perfect way to get more people to enjoy the PS5 without breaking the bank. It's hard enough to justify a purchase of several hundred dollars this holiday, but one low cost per month like a phone plan? That's a lot easier to swallow, especially if Sony throws in PS Plus and PS Now with it, granting players online multiplayer and access to hundreds of games on demand.
The importance of such a service really can't be overstated, and it could be a determining factor in who "wins" the console generation from the start.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. While it's unknown at this time what the PS5 will cost, you should expect to pay more than what the PS4 launched at. Thankfully, the Digital Edition will probably cost less than its counterpart.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony needs to match the price of the Xbox Series X with the PS5
One next-gen console has a price and another is almost confirmed. Sony needs to match the price of the Xbox Series X with the PS5 in order to ensure it stays in a strong position.
Did you pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7?
The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two of the newest Android tablets on the market. Did you pre-order one? Why or why not?
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless review: Good sound at a better price
Sennheiser comes back with another pair of true wireless earbuds in the CX 400BT True Wireless that are more of a budget buy when compared to the Momentum True Wireless 2. What does saving that extra money get you?
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.