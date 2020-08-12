What you need to know
- The DualSense is the new controller designed for the PS5.
- Sony has previously stated the DualSense has a better battery than the DualShock 4.
- Some leaked pictures indicate that the DualSense has a 1560mA, much larger than the 1000mA in the DualShock 4.
- The PS5 and DualSense are scheduled to release in Holiday 2020.
The DualSense is Sony's new controller that will accompany the PS5. While PS5 architect Mark Cerny previously confirmed that the DualSense would have a larger battery than the PS4's DualShock 4, we now have a better idea of just how much bigger this battery is.
According to some new leaked pictures, the DualSense has a 1560mA battery. For context, the Dualshock 4 has a 1000mAH battery, the Switch Pro Controller has a 1300mAH and the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has a 2050mAH battery.
hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J— Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020
We'll be sure to do extensive testing when we get our hands on the DualSense to determine exactly how long this battery lasts.
This should provide far superior battery life compared to the DualShock 4. The DualSense controller does still include a light bar but it is far more minimal than the light bar on the DualShock 4, which should mean the battery isn't drained as quickly. The DualSense also uses USB-C charging, meaning it should charge much more quickly than the DualShock 4.
It's currently unknown how the other new features, like the adaptive triggers or haptic feedback, will affect the battery life. Certain upcoming exclusive titles, such as Godfall, Deathloop and Horizon Forbidden West are using these features to provide additional tension when using different weapons.
