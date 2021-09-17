PS4 owners are reporting major issues with the latest firmware, update 9.00. Some users on Reddit are running into issues after downloading the update. Some run into a loop, where their PS4 continues to boot into safe mode after crashing. Others are saying their PS4 was bricked by the update and will not even turn on.

Other players are able to use their PS4 consoles but games are showing up as corrupted and fail to load properly. Obviously, if you're using a PS5, you don't need to worry about this, as the firmware is completely different, though there was a recent update for PS5 as well.

This PS4 update adds the ability to view PS5 trophies on your PS4. It also adds the ability for players to close a party without having to remove other players one by one. On PS5, players can now upgrade their internal storage with an SSD. Trophies also have a new layout and it's much clearer whether a game is a PS4 or PS5 title.