PlayStation just announced which games are coming to its PS Now subscription in March, and it's adding several great games, including one of the PlayStation 4's first exclusives.

Four new games will be added to PS Now for PS4 and PS5 starting on March 2: World War Z, Infamous: Second Son, Ace Combat 7, and Superhot. World War Z will be available to play until September 6, while Ace Combat 7 will be available until May 31. Neither Infamous: Second Son nor Superhot have dates for when they'll be taken off the service.

You get the full range of gameplay experiences with this bunch: World War Z will be fully co-op compatible, with players able to take up arms against the zombie hordes with up to four players; while Superhot is just you and your gun against a bunch of red-tinted enemies.

Ace Combat 7 is also getting its PSVR-exclusive missions, though Sony reminds everyone that PS5 owners will need an adapter if they wish to use the current PSVR headset with their current console.

Infamous: Second Son was one of the first PS4 exclusives, released a few months after the console itself. Developed by the Sucker Punch, Second Son and its expansion pack, First Light, were the last games made by the studio until it released Ghost of Tsushima last year.

This news comes on the back of PlayStation Plus announcing several big games for March, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Remnant: From the Ashes. PlayStation service subscribers have an embarrassment of riches to choose from this month.