What you need to know Google is currently testing a feature called 'Profile Cards' for its search engine.

These show up a small widget that appear at the top of the results page whenever someone searches for your name.

You can also customize it to show only the information you want.

Google is seemingly working on a virtual business card-like feature for its search engine. The new 'Profile Cards' show up as a small card at the top of the results page when someone searches for you by name. They function similar to the cards that Google will throw up to the right of the page when you search for a famous person/organization. While Google has not yet announced the feature, it was discovered by Android Police on support pages on Google's website. These have, unsurprisingly, now been taken down. When Google finally rolls them out officially, it'll let you customize your Profile Card so you can choose what the first tidbits of information someone sees about you are. Of course, this doesn't mean that the regular search results about you will disappear — people can still find your birthday, for example, by finding your Facebook profile via Google — but it does let you have some control. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Source: Vidhan Raut @ XDA Developers