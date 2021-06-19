Amazon Prime Day is just days away, meaning we're so close to amazing deals on thousands of products. Prime Day is a huge online shopping event that happens every year where you can find deep discounts on nearly everything. It's a lot to sift through, but there are plenty of ways to filter out the best Amazon Prime deals. It's always good to prepare yourself both mentally and financially because deals can happen quickly, and products may run out faster than you can pull out your credit card! It's basically Black Friday but completely online.

According to Amazon, last year's Prime Day sales event managed to save customers $1.4 billion. The most popular product? The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). That said, we can likely expect stellar deals on the newer Echo Dot (4th Gen) and some of the best Alexa speakers.

Prime Day doesn't just benefit Amazon. The company says that small businesses made more than $3.5 billion last year, and Amazon is now offering a $10 Prime Day credit to anyone who makes a $10 purchase from a small business. That offer will last until June 20, just a day before Prime Day begins.

With the big event just days away, we want to know what tech you're most interested in buying. Maybe you're interested in the best smartwatch deals on Prime Day, or you're more interested in a smartphone. There are bound to be plenty of products that you didn't even know you wanted but should definitely consider buying, like a network-attached storage (NAS).

