Amazon Prime Day is just days away, meaning we're so close to amazing deals on thousands of products. Prime Day is a huge online shopping event that happens every year where you can find deep discounts on nearly everything. It's a lot to sift through, but there are plenty of ways to filter out the best Amazon Prime deals. It's always good to prepare yourself both mentally and financially because deals can happen quickly, and products may run out faster than you can pull out your credit card! It's basically Black Friday but completely online.
According to Amazon, last year's Prime Day sales event managed to save customers $1.4 billion. The most popular product? The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). That said, we can likely expect stellar deals on the newer Echo Dot (4th Gen) and some of the best Alexa speakers.
Prime Day doesn't just benefit Amazon. The company says that small businesses made more than $3.5 billion last year, and Amazon is now offering a $10 Prime Day credit to anyone who makes a $10 purchase from a small business. That offer will last until June 20, just a day before Prime Day begins.
With the big event just days away, we want to know what tech you're most interested in buying. Maybe you're interested in the best smartwatch deals on Prime Day, or you're more interested in a smartphone. There are bound to be plenty of products that you didn't even know you wanted but should definitely consider buying, like a network-attached storage (NAS).
Let us know in the comments what you hope to see on sale for Prime Day!
Got a new Chromebook? You need these 25 tips and tricks!
Every Chromebook is a powerful tool that's just waiting to be used to its full potential, and once you know a few tricks, you'll feel like you're getting even more value out of your inexpensive computer.
We think the next best Android TV stick just might come from Microsoft
Do you like streaming media? Do you like to play games? Do you like reasonable monthly subscription fees? I think Microsoft is going to have just what you're looking for — and soon.
Google could soon bring one of Apple's best iOS features to Android
According to a new report, Google is creating a "Find My Device" network for Android devices, which will allow you to help other Android users find their lost or stolen devices.
Upgrade the storage in your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a microSD card
There's never enough storage when you're downloading movies and TV shows to watch offline, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra allows you to expand from the base 128GB and fit more files than ever on your phone.