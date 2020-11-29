As we wait for Cyber Monday to begin in just a few hours, there are already a ton of stellar Cyber Monday deals that are already available to purchase right now! While some of these offers are lingering over from Black Friday, including some of the absolute best deals we saw, others are entirely new and appearing as Monday draws closer.

One deal that's available today only is taking up to 32% off BN-Link smart plugs and switches while supplies last at Amazon. With prices starting below $8, this is one of the most affordable ways to make your home smarter before the end of the year. While these products can't be controlled using your phone, they each offer some alternate method of control to help make your life much easier.

Pixel Perfect Google Pixel 4a bundle Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE network while offering some of the most affordable phone plans around! Today you can score free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a. Limited Time Only See at Visible

Today's sale at Amazon has a handful of helpful products, including plugs and switches that work both indoors and outside. For instance, the BN-Link Compact Outdoor Programmable Dual Outlet Timer is perfect for setting up holiday lighting outside your home. You won't have to worry about forgetting to turn on your lights or dealing with them when it's freezing outside. Right now it's on sale for only $9.80, saving you 30% off its regular cost of $14.

Another must-have is the BN-Link 8-outlet surge protector. It has an integrated mechanical timer so you can set four of the outlets on a timer while the other four outlets are always on. Today's sale at Amazon brings its price down to just $16.09, a savings of $7 off its regular price.

These products are already beginning to sell out and won't be priced this low for long, so be sure to check out the full sale at Amazon while you can and place your order soon. Even more savings on electronics, home essentials, and more can be found in our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals.