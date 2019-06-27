It seems like not a day goes by without another story breaking about a major cyber attack. Hackers are becoming increasingly adept at infiltrating and disrupting the servers of major corporations and government agencies, and they're growing more powerful by the day.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, the only person who can fight back against a hacker is another hacker. Known as ethical or "white hat" hackers, these cyber warriors are in high-demand across multiple industries.
The Ultimate Ethical Hacking A to Z Certification Bundle will teach you how to join this increasingly lucrative field, and right now, thanks to Windows Central Digital Offers, it's available for 97 percent off off at just $39.
With eight courses taught by industry experts, this bundle will help you earn some of the most valuable and respected certifications in the field.
You'll learn how to set up secure firewalls, implement cloud security platforms, retaliate against cyber attacks, build server networks, and much more--all through instruction that prepares you for the certification exams.
Become an in-demand ethical hacker with this eight-course bundle
Get the skills and certifications you need to become an in-demand ethical hacker with the Ultimate Ethical Hacking A to Z Certification Bundle for just $39, more than 95 percent off for a limited time.