Instant Pots are super popular these days because of how easy they are to use and the vast array of different things you can use them for. If you haven't added one to your kitchen counter yet, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to do so. Today only, Amazon is discounting the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99 as one of its Holiday Dash. That saves you $40 off its usual cost there and even brings this 6-quart model down to the same price of the 3-quart version.

The Duo Plus is meant to take the place of up to nine different kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Size-wise, it's perfect for feeding 3-4 people and is small enough to keep on your kitchen counter without taking up a bunch of space. It has more than a dozen preset programs, easy-to-use controls, and it's highly energy efficient. It will keep food warm when finished cooking and comes with temperature settings for uses like the slow cooker. If you're new to Instant Pot cooking, it's worth grabbing a cookbook for inspiration and recipe ideas.

Users give this Instant Pot 4.7 stars based on almost 18,500 reviews. This deal is good until the end of the day, so make sure you don't miss out.

