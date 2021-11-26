Not all battery packs and power banks are made equal. Some stand above the rest and most of them bear the Anker family crest. Anker's fantastic PowerIQ technology combined with Power Delivery gives way to the ultimate charging products for phones, Chromebooks, and anything with a USB port.

We've rounded up the best deals on portable battery backs from Anker and Belkin for you. There's a little something on offer for every individual, whether you require a battery back with a lot of juice or one that does the job without taking much space. Anker includes its high-quality USB C cables in some of these, so be sure to grab those for max value.

All of these selections are great travel companions. If you're a heavy phone user and require more than just the 5,000mAh that Belkin provides, consider bumping up to a 10,000mAh power bank from Anker. For daily use, the Belkin Portable Power Bank does the job nicely. On the other hand, if you're thinking of topping up your laptop or Chromebook on the go, you'll definitely need something with more juice. This 20,100mAh Anker PowerCore portable charger balances price with specs, and it's even cheaper today with this Black Friday deal.

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh | $11 off Anker's impressive PowerCore packs 20,100mAh and can charge anything. Power your phone, tablet, or even your laptop with this portable charger. It has PowerIQ Technology and you'll get three ports, two USB A and one USB C. $39 at Amazon

When considering which portable battery pack to choose, think of the devices that you are likely to charge. If you've got only a phone and a smartwatch, you don't need a whole lot of power. But take your laptop into account and things change. If you travel frequently with your laptop in tow, best be prudent and get something with more charging capacity and ports.

If it's the charging speed that matters most to you, opt for options with Power Delivery. For those of you who need to be more informed before buying a power bank, here are six things to know before buying a Power Delivery charger or power bank. Happy hunting!

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh | $7 off Charging on the go requires speed as much as power. The Anker PowerCore Slim has both, with a capacity to top up 10,000mAh to any device at a speed of 18W. Take advantage of Power Delivery and charge your phone with a USB C-to-C cable. Amazon has knocked $7 off its price for Black Friday. $22 at Amazon Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh | $1 off Just a dollar off doesn't sound like much, but this teeny tiny little battery pack is cheap enough as is. Its small nature makes it easy to slip into a bag or a purse. Anker thoughtfully added a travel pouch in the box to make things easier. Surprisingly, the Anker PowerCore still boasts 10,00mAh despite its size. $19 at Amazon Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh with 65W PD Charger | $32 off This one's an awesome combo deal with 20% off. Anker includes a PowerCore III Elite 25,500mAh power bank that's capable of delivering a 60W charging speed. Forget phones, that's good enough to fast charge a laptop or Chromebook. Along with that, you also get Anker's PowerPort III 65W Pod wall, a C-to-C cable, and a pouch. You're saving $32 here and getting the absolute best-charging products in exchange. $128 at Amazon Belkin Portable Power Bank 5,000mAh | $12 off Not in need of a crazy amount of milliamperes? This Belkin Portable Power Bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh. It will get you through the day, charging your phone and a pair of earbuds once. You can save $12 with this deal. $13 at Amazon