The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here. On Tuesday, Google fully unveiled its latest smartphones in all their glory, to largely positive impressions. Both phones offer many of the same internals, including the powerful new Tensor chip at the heart of all the new AI tricks. However, the larger Pixel Pro brings with it a better display and a more versatile camera setup. In contrast, the smaller Pixel is much cheaper, undercutting many of the best Android phones.

So we want to know if you're buying either of the new Pixels and, if so, which one are you buying?

Which Pixel 6 model are you buying?

If you're looking for a powerful yet affordable smartphone, the standard Pixel 6 may be the way to go. At just $599, you're getting a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. The camera system affords you a 50MP primary camera capable of capturing richer tones and fast motions. There's also a 12MP ultrawide sensor to capture the bigger picture.

The Pixel 6 Pro brings all that and more while upping the display resolution to QHD+ and the refresh rate to a dynamic 120Hz for even smoother scrolling. On the back is an additional 48MP telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and 20x "SuperRes" zoom. You also get a bump in RAM from 8GB to 12GB, an additional 512GB storage option, and a higher resolution selfie camera. The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 for the base model.

Despite their differences, the Pixel 6 smartphones are still very similar. They both run Android 12, carry an IP68 rating, feature wireless charging and reverse-wireless charging, and both are capable of all the same cool AI tricks that Google announced at its launch event. So it really comes down to whether or not you want to splurge for the spec bump on the Pro model or stick with the more affordable yet still very capable model.