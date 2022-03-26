Poll: What made you buy a smartwatch?

More people seem to be buying smartwatches, at least according to recent numbers from Counterpoint Research. According to their Global Smartwatch Model Tracker, the smartwatch market has grown by 23% year-over-year between 2020 and 2021, with more than 127 million units shipped and a record-high 40 million shipped in Q4 2021 alone. While there are a few possible reasons for this growth, we want to know why our readers choose to buy smartwatches.

Years ago, smartwatches seemed like a relatively niche category, with devices offering very little in terms of value and giving users little reason to spend money on an extra device when they could achieve the same functions with their smartphone. However, smartwatches have become more advanced throughout the years, and you’d find that plenty of the best Android smartwatches are worth consideration, depending on your needs.

For many users, fitness is a primary reason for buying a smartwatch. Many smartwatches can automatically track workouts such as running, hiking, swimming, and more. It also helps that many smartwatches are equipped with features like waterproofing with GPS to help keep track of your routes. And the Galaxy Watch 4 even has a BIA sensor to measure your body composition, which is helpful if you want to know what areas you need to focus on to meet your goals.

There’s also the health aspect to consider. Smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense are equipped with a bevy of health features like continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and more. You’ll even find some devices with more advanced features like temperature sensing, menstrual tracking, ECG sensors, stress management, and more. You can read many of these metrics straight on the smartwatch display, or you can use the device’s companion app to get a more comprehensive view of your health.

Then, of course, there’s the mere convenience of a smartwatch. You can use them to check messages, control music, and more without needing to take out your phone. And if they’re LTE-enabled, you can even leave your watch at home while you go on a run without worrying that you’ll miss something. This is just one of the reasons why you should buy a smartwatch over a fitness tracker.

Whatever your reason, drop a comment on our Twitter and Facebook accounts to let us know why you purchased a smartwatch.