Our readers would rather not pay more than $1000 for a new smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 launch approaches, and with recent leaks hinting at the retail price for the device, it got us thinking about how much we're actually willing to pay for a new smartphone.

The past several years have seen smartphone flagship prices skyrocket while affordable lower-end models are becoming more capable. Our poll responses give us a pretty wide range but show us that with the right features, consumers are willing to spend more on a new smartphone, with nearly 40% of our more than 1700 poll participants selecting the $600-$1000 price range.

That's followed closely by the $300-$600 range, which falls under the best budget Android phones. For that price, phones like the Pixel 5a offer great value with amazing battery life, great cameras, and 5G connectivity. Unsurprisingly, fewer readers are willing to shell out more than $1000 for a new phone.