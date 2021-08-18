The Pokémon Company has finally revealed the release date for the mobile version of Pokémon Unite . The game is set to debut on both iOS and Android on September 22.

Pokémon Unite was announced last year and released for the Nintendo Switch last month. The 5x5 strategic game is free to play, but does offer in-game purchases for premium battle passes. As confirmed by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa during an earnings call late last year, Pokémon Unite will support cross-play once the mobile version is released. This means players on all supported platforms will be able to play with one another. Players will even be able to link their accounts on both the mobile and Switch versions to enjoy cross-progression.

Pre-registrations for the game are now open on the Google Play Store for the best Android phones. Those of you who pre-register for Pokémon Unite stand a chance to receive a Pikachu Unite license if the pre-registrations totals reach 2,500,000 participants. And if pre-registration numbers cross 5,000,000, you'll get a special Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu.

Once these thresholds are reached, you can claim your Pikachu Unite license or Holowear by logging in to the mobile version of the game and completing the log-in event by October 31, 2021. In case you already have the Pikachu Unite license, you'll receive Aeos coins instead. Additionally, The Pokémon Company has announced that Mamoswine and Sylveon will "soon" be available as new playable Pokémon.