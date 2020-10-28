After launching on PC in January, Temtem, a Pokémon-inspired MMO from Crema and Humble Bundle, is hitting consoles for the first time this year. The game will launch in Early Access exclusively on PS5 on December 8.

Players will explore the Airborne Archipelago taming Tems, customizing their home, fighting other players, or teaming up with friends for battles. Early Access will offer 30 hours of story and the chance to tame 100 Tems. The whole campaign can be played co-op with crossplay enabled with PC.