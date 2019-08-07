Canadian Pokémon trainers, are you up for a trip? There's a special Safari Zone Montreal event coming from September 20 through September 22, 2019. The event will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saint Helen's Island and at Notre Dame Island in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Please note that this will be a ticketed event. Pricing and other information on how to buy tickets is coming at a later date, so if you're interested, stay tuned, as we'll be sure to cover all the details you'll need in order to sign up and participate.

During this event, fast Pokémon will be showing up far more often, while unique field research will be made available for Trainers throughout the day. If you're in Canada but you won't be able to go the event, don't worry - the Pokémon featured in the Safari Zone Montreal will be appearing more frequently all over Canada.

Recently, Pokémon storage was finally increased to 2,500, so Trainers have plenty of space to store all of the different Pokémon they are catching. Additionally, don't forget that there's currently a crisis in the world of Pokémon GO as the Team Rocket invasion is still well underway. If you haven't gotten in on that major event yet, be sure to jump on it soon.

Get the most out of your Android gaming experience

SteelSeries Stratus Duo ($60 at Amazon) A great Bluetooth controller for use with Android games that offer gamepad support that also includes a wireless USB dongle for gaming on PCs. Highly recommended! Ventev Powercell 6010+ Portable USB-C Charger ($37 at Amazon) This battery pack from Ventev is recommended so often because it's so compact and convenient. You get a built-in USB-C cord, built-in AC prong for charging the unit, and 6000mAh battery capacity. Spigen Style Ring ($13 at Amazon) Of all the phone mounts and kickstands we've tested, the most consistently reliable and sturdy is the original Spigen Style Ring. It also has a minimalist hook mount for your car's dashboard.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.