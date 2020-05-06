POCO had started teasing a "comeback" on Twitter earlier this week, hinting at the launch of the company's next flagship phone. It is now beginning to send out invites to a global launch event on May 12, where it will be taking the wraps off the "second generation of POCO."

We can't wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!

Unlike the POCO X2, which was launched earlier this year, the upcoming POCO smartphone will not be exclusive to the Indian market. Going by recent leaks, the phone is going to be called the POCO F2 Pro in Europe and will be based on the Redmi K30 Pro. In the Indian market, however, the phone may not launch with the POCO F2 moniker.

Since it is going to be based on the Redmi K30 Pro, the POCO F2 Pro might have the same full-screen design with a pop-up selfie camera and a Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is also expected to come with a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back with 8K video recording, IP53 water resistance, and a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Along with the flagship POCO F2 Pro, the brand is expected to launch a new mid-range phone called the POCO M2. The device was spotted on Xiaomi India's RF Exposure page earlier today by the folks at MySmartPrice. It is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and could be similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro in a few areas.

