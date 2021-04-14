POCO's next budget Android phone could be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi's popular POCO sub-brand launched a new value flagship called the POCO F3 last month, alongside the spiritual successor to the POCO F1. The POCO F3 is actually a rebadged version of the Redmi K40, which made its debut in China in February. An FCC listing has now revealed that POCO will soon launch yet another "new" device based on an existing Redmi phone.

The listing all but confirms that the Redmi Note 10 5G, which was launched in Europe a few weeks back, could launch in some markets as the POCO M3 Pro 5G. It will be identical to the Redmi Note 10 5G in almost every area, except for a different "drawing" and "laser engraving."

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the same Adaptive Sync tech as Xiaomi's best Android phones. It has a triple-lens camera system at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and an IR blaster.

Since POCO hasn't revealed any plans of launching a new device yet, it isn't clear exactly when the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be announced.