Back in May this year, POCO launched a "Pro" version of the M3 with 5G connectivity and a high-refresh-rate display. The Xiaomi sub-brand has now introduced a successor to its best budget Android phone, dubbed the POCO M4 Pro 5G.

Just as expected, the "new" POCO M4 Pro 5G is actually a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11. The phone is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G also promises an "immersive entertainment experience," thanks to a 6.6-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.