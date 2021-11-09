What you need to know
- POCO's new M4 Pro 5G is a follow-up to the M3 Pro 5G that it launched earlier this year.
- It features MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 chipset, a 90Hz FHD+ display, and a 33W wired charging.
- The phone will be available globally, including in Western Europe and Southeast Asia.
Back in May this year, POCO launched a "Pro" version of the M3 with 5G connectivity and a high-refresh-rate display. The Xiaomi sub-brand has now introduced a successor to its best budget Android phone, dubbed the POCO M4 Pro 5G.
Just as expected, the "new" POCO M4 Pro 5G is actually a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11. The phone is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The new POCO M4 Pro 5G also promises an "immersive entertainment experience," thanks to a 6.6-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.
In the camera department, the M4 Pro 5G has a dual-lens system on the back with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 16MP camera on the front.
POCO M4 Pro 5G is the brand's first M series phone to support 33W "Pro fast charging." POCO says it only takes 59 minutes for the phone's 5000mAh battery to be fully charged. That's nearly half the time compared to the POCO M3 Pro 5G.
The M4 Pro 5G also includes a new X-axis linear motor that offers a haptic touch-like response in reaction to in-game actions. Some of the other highlights of the new budget phone include a redesigned side fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and dual speakers.
POCO says the M4 Pro 5G will be sold "globally," including markets in Western Europe and Southeast Asia. In Europe, the phone will be available from €229 (about $265).
