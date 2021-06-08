The POCO M3 Pro 5G is based on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 5G, but comes with a slightly tweaked design that helps set it apart from the best cheap Android phones . It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand launched an affordable new 5G phone in Europe, dubbed the POCO M3 Pro 5G . POCO has now launched the phone in India to take on Samsung's Galaxy M42 5G and Realme 8 5G .

Powering the POCO M3 Pro 5G is MediaTek's 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset, which has been coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging, Bluetooth 5.1 support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM radio, and an IR blaster. On the software side of things, the POCO M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

POCO has priced the M3 Pro 5G at ₹13,999 ($192) for the 4GB/64GB version and ₹15,999 ($220) for the 6GB/128GB version. It will be available to purchase in India from June 14 via Flipkart.