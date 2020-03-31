A recent report had suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro could make its way to the Indian marker under the POCO brand. However, POCO India General Manager C Manmohan has now confirmed (via FoneArena) that the POCO F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro.

While the executive did not reveal any details regarding the POCO F2, he did say that the company's upcoming flagship will not be as affordable as the POCO F1. During a webinar held on Monday evening, he told POCO fans that those expecting the POCO F2 to start at ₹20,000 ($265) should stop waiting and get the POCO X2 instead.

Since the POCO X2 features the Snapdragon 765G chipset, we can be fairly certain that the POCO F2 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 instead. In addition to the more powerful chipset, the POCO F2 is likely to come with several other upgrades as well.

Even though Manmohan did not reveal much about the POCO F2 during the webinar, he did reveal that the company is planning to launch its first pair of true wireless earbuds later this year. What remains to be seen, however, is if the POCO TWS will be launched in India before Xiaomi launches its true wireless earbuds in the country.

