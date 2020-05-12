What you need to know
- The POCO F2 Pro is finally official.
- Just as expected, the POCO F2 Pro is based on the Redmi K30 Pro.
- It has been priced at just $499 and will go on sale in select markets starting later today.
POCO today launched its second flagship smartphone at a global launch event held online. Unsurprisingly, the POCO F2 Pro is not an all-new device but a rebadged version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The standard Redmi K30 was rebadged and launched as the POCO X2 in the Indian market in February this year.
The POCO F2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 180Hz touch sampling rate, but lacks a high-refresh-rate option. While the POCO X2 offers a 120Hz refresh rate, the F2 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with LiquidCool Technology 2.0, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP "telemacro" lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5G-enabled phone also offers a 20MP motorized pop-up selfie camera, an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software side of things, the POCO F2 Pro will ship with Android 10 out of the box.
POCO has priced the F2 Pro at €499/$499 for the 6GB/128GB version and €599/$599 for the 8GB/256GB storage version. It comes in four color options: Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Blue, and Cyber Grey. POCO says the phone will be available to order online in select markets via Gearbest and a few other online retailers starting today.
POCO F2 Pro
Just like its predecessor, the POCO F2 Pro offers fantastic value for money. The phone features a gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 64MP quad rear cameras.
