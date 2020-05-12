POCO today launched its second flagship smartphone at a global launch event held online. Unsurprisingly, the POCO F2 Pro is not an all-new device but a rebadged version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The standard Redmi K30 was rebadged and launched as the POCO X2 in the Indian market in February this year.

The POCO F2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 180Hz touch sampling rate, but lacks a high-refresh-rate option. While the POCO X2 offers a 120Hz refresh rate, the F2 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with LiquidCool Technology 2.0, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.