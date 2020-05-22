What you need to know
- Days of Play is back with deals on games and hardware.
- It begins June 3 and lasts through June 17.
- PlayStation has not yet revealed a limited edition Days of Play PS4 like years prior.
Continuing the tradition, PlayStation's Days of Play is back for the fourth straight year. Sony announced that the annual sale will take place from June 3 through June 17, and it features discounts on games, hardware, and services like PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Some of the deals that PlayStation highlighted so far include:
- Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Everybody's Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)
- The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)
- 12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP**
- 12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP***
- 3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP***
The company has not revealed a limited edition Days of Play PS4 console yet like years prior. It's unclear if it plans to announce one at a later date or if it's skipping a limited edition Days of Play console this year in favor of promoting the PlayStation 5, which is set to release this holiday barring any delays due to the pandemic.
