Continuing the tradition, PlayStation's Days of Play is back for the fourth straight year. Sony announced that the annual sale will take place from June 3 through June 17, and it features discounts on games, hardware, and services like PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

Some of the deals that PlayStation highlighted so far include:

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)

Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)

Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)

Everybody's Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)

The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)

12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP**

12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP***

3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP***

The company has not revealed a limited edition Days of Play PS4 console yet like years prior. It's unclear if it plans to announce one at a later date or if it's skipping a limited edition Days of Play console this year in favor of promoting the PlayStation 5, which is set to release this holiday barring any delays due to the pandemic.