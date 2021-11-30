I've got to be honest, it's a little weird writing a November PlayStation recap when the company hasn't had a big exclusive this holiday season. While everybody was hoping that Horizon Forbidden West would make it out in time for the holidays, it won't be ready until February 2022 at the earliest (if it isn't delayed again). That said, there are a few notable news stories this month in the world of PlayStation. The PS5 is still going as strong as ever, and if you've managed to snag one during a PS5 restock, maybe you'll want to replay Skyrim. Because it released again. I'm serious. It's the year 2021 and Skyrim released again. But that's not all. We also got a new teaser image for the next Mass Effect and learned a little bit more about what players can expect from Elden Ring. Let's dive in and check it out. Skyrim gets re-released for the millionth time

It wouldn't be the holidays without Skyrim being released again. It's already playable on just about every platform under the sun, and might as well be playable on smart toasters and refrigerators. I mean, if we can get DOOM running on a pregnancy test, why not? Anyways, it's been 10 years since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first released, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, Bethesda released Skyrim: Anniversary Edition. It's the same Skyrim we all know and love, now complete with extra Creation Club content and fishing (!!!). It's definitely still worth playing in 2021, even if you've put hundreds of hours into it already. Skyrim just never gets old, and that's why they keep releasing it. Have I already purchased Skyrim on four different platforms? I sure have. Will I buy it again for the Anniversary Edition? I sure will. I'm absolutely part of the problem here. Horizon Forbidden West settlements and machines look incredible

Guerrilla Games revealed more information about Horizon Forbidden West, the highly-anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn set to launch in February 2022. The information in a lot of ways is more technical than most people may care about, delving into how the team crafted its world and what went into expanding its machine catalog. But for people interested in learning what went into creating the game, I'd recommend giving the blog posts a read. I'm personally extremely excited to see the Tremortusk and Shellsnapper in-game. I'll probably die a ton trying to take them down, but damn they look cool. Elden Ring tech test makes players git gud