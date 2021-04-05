What you need to know
- PlayStation Now's April update includes Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.
- All three games are available to play starting April 6.
- Marvel's Avengers will leave the service on July 5, and Borderlands 3 will leave on Sept. 29.
Announced on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Now has added Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, and the Long Dark to its library, all available to play starting on April 6.
If multiplayer is your primary interest, then this month's update should be on your radar, as it features two of the biggest cooperative multiplayer games on PlayStation right now. Borderlands 3 is the latest in the famous looter shooter series and features tons of abilities, customization options, and insane enemies meant to be shot to pieces in online co-op or split-screen co-op.
While Marvel's Avengers didn't exactly set the world on fire as the Avengers movies did, it's still an epic third-person action-adventure game that combines cinematic story beats with cooperative gameplay. Tap into a growing roster of playable Avengers and defend the Earth from all kinds of evil. With the War of Wakanda expansion on the horizon, Marvel Avengers might have some gas in the tank left for a few more surprises.
Finally, for those less interested in grinding for experience, The Long Dark is a slow, exploration-survival game that drops players in the frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The threat in this game doesn't come from a costumed villain but from Mother Nature itself.
These games won't be available forever, as both Marvel Avengers will leave the service on July 5 while Borderlands 3 will stick around until Sept. 29.
To sweeten the deal further, starting April 7, PlayStation Now will feature a free seven-day free trial for new subscribers, available for both PS4 and PS5 owners. The Xbox Game Pass might be getting all of the attention as of late, but PlayStation Now is still a worthy contender and allows players access to hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on demand.
