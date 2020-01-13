What you need to know
- PlayStation did not attend E3 2019.
- Sony confirmed today that PlayStation will not attend E3 2020.
- PlayStation will instead attend multiple different events throughout the year.
- The ESA leaked the information of many journalists who attended E3 2019.
Today, Sony announced PlayStation will not be attending E3 2020. In a statement given to GamesIndustry.biz, the company confirmed that, for the second year in a row, it will not be present at the yearly gaming showcase.
"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020," said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson. "We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.
The spokesperson went on to state that PlayStation will be present at 'hundreds' of different gaming events throughout 2020, as well as say that PlayStation has a great lineup of PlayStation 4 games coming before the PlayStation 5 launch.
Over the past year, Sony has taken a new approach in teasing its next-generation console, giving a couple of big interviews to Wired while some major leadership changes occured. These interviews have given us an idea of the technology in the console but the full design, price and specs have not yet been released. Sony has confirmed however that the PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.
