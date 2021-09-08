What you need to know
- Someone was able to get Assassins Creed running on a smartwatch via Google Stadia.
- The Kospet Optimus 2 runs full Android 10, comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
- The smartwatch also features a 13MP camera capable of 1080p video recording.
Wear OS may be the talk of the town amongst Samsung and Android enthusiasts, but one smartwatch decided that Wear OS wasn't good enough and went with full Android 10 instead. And to really bring things home, someone was able to get Assassin's Creed running on the smartwatch.
That wasn't a typo; Mark B of MBReviews played Assassin's Creed Unity streaming with a connected controller from Google Stadia.
The game ran surprisingly well on the small 1.6-inch 400x400 ISP display, despite the smartwatch rocking only 4GB of RAM. However, Mark notes in their Kospet Optimus 2 review that the experience playing Stadia on a smartwatch "has been a very weird experience" and that Assassins Creed suffered from some audio lag at times.
The Kospet Optimus 2 appears to have taken the kitchen sink approach by stuffing many features into the watch. Sure, you'll find smartwatch staples like a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor, 31 sports modes, Bluetooth 5, and 4G connectivity. But you'll also find features not normally seen in even the best Android smartwatches.
For instance, the Kospet Optimus 2 comes with a rotating 13MP camera with a Sony IMX214 sensor capable of 1080p video recording. For reference, that was the same sensor used on the Nexus 6 of yore.
There's also a whopping 64GB of internal storage — 4x as much as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — and a massive 1260mAh battery. The watch is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 and can run in high-performance "Android Mode" for up to two days, but it also features a Lite Mode for when you don't need a full smartphone operating on your wrist.
And despite squeezing all this into a smartwatch, the Optimus 2 isn't much larger than the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, but it's noticeably thicker. That said, if you're looking for a fun smartwatch to game on (because who isn't?), this might be the one.
The smartphone watch
Kospet Optimus 2
Everything but the kitchen sink
The Kospet Optimus 2 is a fascinating smartwatch that acts more like a smartphone with Android 10 software, a rotating camera, and a large battery, powered by a smartphone chipset. And with up to two days of battery life, it is bound to keep you entertained.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Hulu Originals streaming now.
Hulu's collection of original contents spans all genres — from comedy to horror, and everything in between. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the best Hulu Originals films that are streaming right now.
PS5 review: Untapped potential, with a revolutionary controller
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
Seagate's FireCuda 530 SSD is perfect for your PS5
With the PS5 finally supporting internal SSDs, now's the time to buy one. Sony has a list of requirements that these SSDs need to meet, and the FireCuda 530 with heatsink hits them all.
Get the best of both worlds with a hybrid smartwatch
Hybrid smartwatches combine the best of traditional timepieces with helpful smart features. These are some of our favorites!