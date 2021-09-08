The game ran surprisingly well on the small 1.6-inch 400x400 ISP display, despite the smartwatch rocking only 4GB of RAM. However, Mark notes in their Kospet Optimus 2 review that the experience playing Stadia on a smartwatch "has been a very weird experience" and that Assassins Creed suffered from some audio lag at times.

Wear OS may be the talk of the town amongst Samsung and Android enthusiasts, but one smartwatch decided that Wear OS wasn't good enough and went with full Android 10 instead. And to really bring things home, someone was able to get Assassin's Creed running on the smartwatch.

The Kospet Optimus 2 appears to have taken the kitchen sink approach by stuffing many features into the watch. Sure, you'll find smartwatch staples like a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor, 31 sports modes, Bluetooth 5, and 4G connectivity. But you'll also find features not normally seen in even the best Android smartwatches.

For instance, the Kospet Optimus 2 comes with a rotating 13MP camera with a Sony IMX214 sensor capable of 1080p video recording. For reference, that was the same sensor used on the Nexus 6 of yore.

There's also a whopping 64GB of internal storage — 4x as much as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — and a massive 1260mAh battery. The watch is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 and can run in high-performance "Android Mode" for up to two days, but it also features a Lite Mode for when you don't need a full smartphone operating on your wrist.

And despite squeezing all this into a smartwatch, the Optimus 2 isn't much larger than the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, but it's noticeably thicker. That said, if you're looking for a fun smartwatch to game on (because who isn't?), this might be the one.