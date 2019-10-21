What you need to know The Play Store redesign for Android TV has begun rolling out.

The new design puts a focus on app discovery and visuals with fullscreen video previews.

It has been confirmed that it will roll out more widely over the 'next few weeks.'

Back in April, we first covered that a Play Store redesign was in the works for Android TV, and now we're happy to report it has begun rolling out. The update was first spotted on Reddit a few days ago with one user posting about the revamped design on the Android TV subreddit. Since that initial report, 9to5Google has reached out to Google and was informed that the update will be rolling out more widely over the "next few weeks." According to the information, the "vast majority will get the updated app", but some older Android TV devices won't be receiving it.

The newly redesigned version of the Play Store on Android TV is now putting a greater focus on app discovery. At this present time, Android TV has over 5,000 apps to choose from and Google hopes to make finding the apps you want easier, as well as suggesting apps you might enjoy. The suggestions will often be sorted by different categories such as "Start streaming" or "Movie night starts here" and will feature personalized recommendations to help improve your Android TV experience. Beyond app discovery, the new Play Store redesign has also gotten much more visual. The background now uses a full-screen image and when selecting an app it will autoplay a video preview in the background. If no app is selected then you'll just get a dark black background instead.

The sections for Apps, Games, and My Apps have also been relocated to the top right of the home screen. Previously, these options were housed in a slide-out menu that was accessed off to the left of the screen. Along with the main menu, the settings menu has also received a slightly tweaked design now featuring a list layout versus the old icon grid.

Overall, the Play Store redesign is a welcomed change, making better use of the TV screen while also being more interactive and it should help users find the apps they want to make the most of their Android TVs. The update is rolling out over the next few weeks and the timing couldn't be better after getting a glimpse at some of the new Android TV hardware headed our way soon from NVIDIA. Last week we saw two new Android TV devices from NVIDIA leak, including a refreshed NVIDIA Shield TV with a new design and the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. While there is no official release date for either product, the now-removed Amazon listing mentioned an October 28 release date so hopefully, we won't be left waiting much longer.

