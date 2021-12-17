The Play Store is finally getting a helpful new search filter to make installing apps on various devices more accessible.

9to5Google spotted the change on Friday, although it's unclear when it rolled out to the Play Store. Now, when searching for an app, you can select which device type you want to filter for.

The filter will only show up once you've initiated a search. You can see below how the search result changes for YouTube Music when "Watch" is selected, showing Spotify as an alternative app compatible with Wear OS.