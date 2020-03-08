Google's Pixel 4a has leaked onto the internet again, this time, it's posing for the camera. In a series of images originally posted on reddit as screenshots from a private Facebook group, we catch our first glimpse of Google's 2020 midrange handset alongside the accompanying fabric case.

As a caveat, it is worth noting that while the image is from a source that's not one of the usual ones, it does look like a legitimate photo with no markings or distortions that out it as a photoshop, mockup, or other fabrication at this point in time.

When we look at the pictures, there are few surprises here. In other words, it looks just like we'd expected. The squared-off camera bump from the Pixel 4 is here, and we have the borderless screen and pin-hole camera as well. The headphone jack makes its glorious return, and Google's fabric case is apparently returning as well.