Camera king Google Pixel 4 XL All about that value OnePlus 7T The Pixel 4 XL has a fantastic camera, but it also has all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a true flagship. You get a gorgeous 90Hz OLED panel with QHD+ resolution, IP68 water resistance, Soli-backed IR face unlock, and wireless charging. Yes, it costs $300 more than the OnePlus 7T, but you also get much more for your money. $900 at Amazon Pros 90Hz QHD+ display

Outstanding camera

Secure face unlock

Wireless charging

IP68 water resistance Cons Average battery life

Expensive The OnePlus 7T is a decent option if you're looking to save some cash. You get the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 4, but the panel itself is FHD+ and not QHD+. You also get three cameras at the back, but the final image quality isn't as good as the Pixel 4 XL. There's no IP rating or wireless charging, but the phone does come with Android 10 out of the box. $600 at OnePlus Pros Android 10 out of the box

90Hz FHD+ display

Latest hardware

Striking design Cons Average cameras

No wireless charging

No IP rating

OnePlus has been the go-to manufacturer in the value segment for some time now, but if you want a "true" flagship with all the extras, you'll still have to shell out the big bucks. Let's see what you're getting by paying more for the Pixel 4 XL.

The OnePlus 7T nails the basics, but the Pixel 4 XL has much more to offer

The OnePlus 7T is a great option if you're in the market for a $600 phone. You get a 90Hz display, the latest internal hardware, usable cameras, and Android 10 out of the box. But what if you want a better camera and wireless charging? Then you'll have to look to the Pixel 4 XL. Google's 2019 flagship takes things to a whole new level, cementing its position as one of the best Android phones available today.

Let's start with the screen. Both the Pixel 4 XL and OnePlus 7T have displays that offer 90Hz refresh rate, and that's a big deal. The high refresh rate makes a huge difference in day-to-day usage, affecting everything from web browsing to playing games. The 7T comes with a Full HD+ panel with a resolution of 2400x1080, but the Pixel 4 XL has a QHD+ panel with 2960x1440.

You get a lot of little extras with the Pixel 4 XL, and they end up making a huge difference.

The Pixel 4 XL also has IP68 water resistance, making the device much more resistant to the elements. It can be submerged in up to a meter of water for over 30 minutes and has gaskets around the entry points to prevent dust ingress. OnePlus, meanwhile, hasn't bothered to get the 7T tested for an IP rating, so if you're worried about water damage the Pixel 4 XL is the phone to get.

Another feature that's missing on the 7T is wireless charging. OnePlus maintains that wireless charging solutions aren't as fast as wired options — even though Xiaomi rolled out a phone with 20W wireless charging earlier this year — and has used that as an excuse for not offer wireless charging. The Pixel 4 XL does come with wireless charging, and the Pixel Slate is a great accessory to use it with.

While the extras are nice, you're obviously interested in the Pixel 4 XL for the camera on offer. Google has led the pack for the last two generations in terms of photo quality, and while the camera hardware hasn't changed drastically from last year — it's still a 12.2-megapixel module — Google has tweaked its HDR algorithms to deliver better photos. Oh, and there's now a secondary 16-megapixel camera at the back that has 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom. That makes the Pixel 4 XL more versatile, but it's a shame Google didn't throw in a wide-angle lens at the back.

The OnePlus 7T, meanwhile, has three cameras at the back, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor joined by a 12-megapixel zoom lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle module. You get more shooting options on the 7T, and while the final image quality is great for a $600 phone, it doesn't measure up to the Pixel 4 XL.

Category Google Pixel 4 XL OnePlus 7T Operating system Android 10 Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Display 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED

2960x1440 (18.5:9)

HDR10

Gorilla Glass 6 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 6 Chipset Snapdragon 855

1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.41GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485

Adreno 640

7nm Snapdragon 855+

1 x 2.96GHz Kryo 485

3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485

4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 485

Adreno 640

7nm RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 128GB MicroSD slot No No Rear camera 1 12.2MP, f/1.8

1.4um, OIS

4K at 60fps 48MP, f/1.6

OIS, EIS

4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 16MP telephoto 12MP, f/2.2

OIS, 2x zoom Rear camera 3 ❌ 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle lens

117-degree field-of-view Front camera 1 8MP, f/1.8

Auto focus 16MP, f/2.0

Sony IMX471 Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, NFC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX HD, NFC, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Battery 3700mAh

Non-removable 3800mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C PD

18W USB-C 3.1

30W Warp Charge 30T Water resistance IP68 ❌ Security Face unlock In-display fingerprint sensor Dimensions 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

184g 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm

190g Colors Just Black, Very White, Oh So Orange Glacier Blue, Frost Silver

The OnePlus 7T has a slight edge on the internal hardware. You get the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset instead of the Snapdragon 855 on the Pixel 4 XL, and there's 8GB of RAM as standard and 128GB of internal storage. That's 2GB of RAM more than the Pixel 4 XL and double the storage.

The OnePlus 7T has beefier internal hardware and also has Android 10 out of the box.

I have my doubts on the 64GB variant of the 4 XL, considering there's no microSD slot. It's easy to fill up the storage with 4K video and photos, and seeing as how there's no original quality uploads anymore, you should ideally look at the 128GB option, which costs $100 more.

OnePlus also has the edge when it comes to wired charging. The Warp Charge 30T still charges at 30W, but OnePlus' optimizations allow the phone to fully charge in just under an hour. The Pixel 4 XL still has 18W wired charging over USB-C PD.

Things are evenly matched on the software side of things. OnePlus has done a fantastic job offering the 7T with Android 10 out of the box, ensuring two platform updates to Android 12. The Pixel 4 XL runs Android 10 out of the box, and it also has exclusive software features that allow it to stand out.

Overall, the OnePlus 7T is a great option if you're in the market for value. For $600, you're getting a 90Hz display, top-notch internals, clean software with Android 10, and decent cameras. However, if you want the best that's currently available, you'll have to shell out an additional $300 and get the Pixel 4 XL. In return, you're getting standout front and rear cameras, a 90Hz QHD+ display, IP68 dust and water resistance, and wireless charging. Whether that's worth the extra is down to you, however, as both phones have a lot to offer.

