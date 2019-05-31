Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Martonik, and Daniel Bader look at Pixel 3a and its place in the market as a $400 phone. They also discuss the new Moto Z4 and Moto Mods, including the 5G add-on.
Things are still not looking good for Huawei, but they have a replacement OS ready to go in June. Probably? Maybe?
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- The Google Pixel 3a is just a great $400 phone, nothing more — and that's okay
- The Google Pixel 3a is the best phone under $400
- Google Pixel 3a / 3a XL one-month review: The People's Pixels
- Google to roll out performance fixes for Pixel 3, says Digital Wellbeing isn't to blame
- The Moto Z4 brings a 2019 refresh to Motorola's stagnant modular phone platform
- Moto Z4: Everything you need to know!
- Moto Z4 Specifications: Snapdragon 675, 4GB RAM, 48MP camera, and Moto Mod support in 2019
- Should you buy a 5G phone in 2019?
- T-Mobile and Sprint may have to set up a new carrier to get merger approved
- Huawei's Android replacement OS will start rolling out in June — or not
- Huawei says FedEx redirected packages to the U.S. without its authorization
- New motion in Huawei lawsuit reiterates assertion U.S. trade ban is unconstitutional
- Huawei employees get banned from science publisher IEEE
- Huawei gets banned from using microSD cards in future smartphones — for one day
- Rogers board member says Huawei should be banned from Canada's 5G network
Sponsors:
- Rhone: Rhone, the premier men's performance lifestyle brand, is designed for men who appreciate quality, comfortable clothing that fits how they live, work, and sweat. Go to rhone.com/acp and use offer code ACP for 20% off your first purchase!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.