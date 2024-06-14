New Xiaomi 15 leak hints at powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

What you need to know

Tipster Digital Chat Station has come up with specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series.

It will be the first series to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the flagship SoC of Qualcomm, like every year.

The Xiaomi 15 is equipped with a triple 50MP+50MP+50MP camera system.

Xiaomi has a history of bringing Qualcomm's latest chipset first to its flagship series phones every year. And this year doesn't seem any different, as a new leak reveals the expected specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Xiaomi 15 is coming later this year, and the reliable tipster has shared some interesting details of the handset through the Weibo account early this week. Alongside the flagship SoC, the Xiaomi 15 will be sporting a 1.5K LTPO display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath.

The device is also expected to feature two finishes: a pure glass back and a pure vegan leather finish. As for the optics, a tipster indicates the Xiaomi 15 will sport a larger 1/1.3-inch 50MP primary camera aided by a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and another 50MP 3x telephoto lens. The rear cameras are said to support a full-range aperture.

The other notable specs include up to 16GB of RAM paired with 1TB of onboard storage. A stereo speaker setup, including an earpiece and a larger battery capacity, is also expected with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 series.

Xiaomi usually releases the Xiaomi 15 series in China first, which is tend to be happening in sometime in October, and they will be launching as mighty successors to the Xiaomi 14 series to compete against the best Android phones.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has already confirmed a launch event for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October. It was revealed by Don McGuire, Qualcomm's CMO at MWC early this year. The flagship chipset is expected to incorporate new Oryon CPUs for the first time, which are anticipated to boost performance significantly over the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. More recently, some leaked benchmark tests have also showcased the chipset's performance, putting the score at the top.