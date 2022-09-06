Wait.. What?! This Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper than it's ever been

The dust has settled on this year's Labor Day sales, but there are still quite a few leftover offers that shouldn't be missed, such as this Amazon deal that slashes a jaw-dropping $700 off (opens in new tab) the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That price cut makes the foldable smartphone cheaper than it's ever been through the retailer, no strings attached.

With its balance of cutting-edge design and powerful hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 made some serious waves when it first hit store shelves in August 2021. But now that the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has arrived, we're starting to see more and more Z Fold 3 deals that make the smartphone's $1,799.99 price tag a much easier pill to swallow. Right now, you can get one of the best foldable phones ever made for $1,099.99, complete with a dual smartphone-tablet design, butter-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 888 processor that can handle just about any task you want to throw at it.

If you've been waiting for the right time to try out a foldable phone, this Amazon deal presents a unique opportunity. Unlike some of the deals we share, this is a straight discount, which means you don't need to worry about trading in an old phone or switching up your wireless service to receive the savings. Nope, all you need to do is hit that Add to Cart button before the deal expires (and it could expire at any moment).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pick up an unlocked 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Amazon today and you'll instantly save $700 upon checkout. That's a whopping 39% discount and an offer that drops the phone down to its lowest-ever price point. We don't know how long this price will last now that Labor Day is over, so we'd recommend jumping on the deal before it's too late.

Even with this historic price cut, a $1,099.99 phone is still a serious investment. Use some of that leftover cash and protect your new device with a quality Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case.