Vivo X100 Ultra leak reveals prominent display and camera specs

Vivo X100 Ultra's manual leak reveals what to expect from the next flagship.

The device is equipped with a 200MP sensor, two 50MP sensors, and also a 50MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X100 Ultra will also sport a large 6.78-inch WQHD+ display.

Meanwhile, the launch is set for May 13 in the Chinese region.

Vivo is preparing for a new launch in the Chinese region on May 13, when we will see the Vivo X100 Ultra next to the Vivo X100s series. Ahead of the release, new information appears, revealing interesting specs of the upcoming flagship.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass has managed to grab the user manual of the upcoming Vivo X100 Ultra and has shared some of it on X (formerly Twitter). The images reveal the flagship phone's specs following a blueprint showing the device's prominent sensors.

Per the shared manual, the Ultra will feature a 50MP selfie shooter and a triple rear camera system comprising a 200MP lens aided by two 50MP sensors. Besides, these rear cameras are also ZEISS-powered. Earlier reports have indicated that one of the 50MP sensors will act as the primary lens, and the 200MP sensor is likely projected as the periscopic lens.

Furthermore, the upcoming flagship phone will measure 9.23mm in thickness and sport a 6.78-inch WQHD+ display featuring 3200 x 1440 resolution. It is also tipped to have a curved display along the edges. Other parameters from the manual include the device's 5G connectivity and support for GPS.

The aforementioned report has also indicated that the device will have a glossier finish at the rear, equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 underneath, and likely sport Black, Titanium, and White color options. The storage variants are believed to be 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and a whopping 16GB+1TB. The larger variant has its own set of unique parameters like satellite connectivity and is also tipped to be priced at CNY 8499 (~$1,180).

Meanwhile, the X100s series from Vivo, which is launching next to the Ultra on May 13, will sport flat edges and a flat display measuring 6.7 inches. These devices are expected to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset with higher clock speeds.

The Vivo X100 Ultra appears to be a promising successor to the Vivo X100 Pro, which launched in November 2023, followed by a global debut in December 2023. While it turned out to be a greatly designed smartphone with incredible cameras, the successor will likely take things further as it boasts the Ultra badge.