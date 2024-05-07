Vivo X100 Ultra and X100s series confirmed for May as prices leak

What you need to know

Vivo confirmed on Weibo that its upcoming X100 Ultra and X100s flagship series phones will arrive on May 13.

The Ultra model is rumored to feature a 200MP telephoto sensor, a 50MP primary lens, and a periscope lens.

The X100s series devices will supposedly feature MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC and a 6.7-inch display.

Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming X100 Ultra and the X100s series will arrive on May 13.

The company highlighted as much on Weibo, while also giving consumers a decent look at what the devices will look like (via fonearena). The X100 Ultra continues Vivo's trend of a large circular triple-camera housing array in the center of its back panel. However, the lenses are in a square formation rather than a diamond, like the X100 Pro.

Vivo's confirmation video shows that Zeiss still powers the device's camera system. Moreover, the back paneling has been upgraded with a glossier finish, rather than the matte look the Pro model delivers. The upcoming X100 Ultra also appears to have a slightly curved display along its edges, as well.

(Image credit: Vivo / Weibo)

The publication mentioned rumors which suggest the Ultra variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The camera housing is speculated to hold a 50MP LYT-900 primary lens, a periscope lens, and a 200MP telephoto lens with an f/2.67 aperture.

Known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station chimed in, suggesting the Ultra will arrive in Black, Titanium, and White colorways. Additionally, the device could arrive for consumers with the following RAM/internal storage setups: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB.

For its 1TB option, a pricing leak suggested consumers could see an 8,499 yuan ($1,180) price tag (via PlayfulDroid). Additionally, this option could hold satellite connectivity capabilities for those who purchase it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vivo / Weibo) (Image credit: Vivo / Weibo)

The X100s and X100s Pro are rumored to feature a 6.7-inch display, similar to the Pro variant from 2023. Unlike the upcoming Ultra model, Vivo's teaser shows that the X100s series will sport flat edges and sides. Internally, the devices are expected to arrive powered by MediaTek's recently debuted Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset. The chip launched today (May 7), featuring higher clock speeds and better AI processing over the base 9300.

Vivo is keeping the design theme consistent across these two new additions with the centered circular camera array.

The company is suggested to offer the base X100s model with the following RAM/internal storage options: 12/256GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB. The device should be available in black, blue, titanium, and white colorways. The X100s Pro is expected to have the same RAM/storage options; however, its colorways will drop the blue option.

Similarly, the pricing leak states the 1TB option for the X100s and X100s Pro could pick up a 5,199 yuan ($720) and 6,199 yuan ($855) tag, respectively.

We're one week away from Vivo's debut event on May 13. At that event, we'll learn more concrete details about these upcoming flagship phones.