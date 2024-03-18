More Vivo X Fold 3 details surface ahead of rumored launch date

What you need to know

More details about the Vivo X Fold 3 series have leaked, such as its supposed launch date, which is slated for March 26 at 5 PM in China.

The device may continue to feature a 6.5-inch cover and 8-inch internal display like the X Fold 2.

Vivo is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, more RAM and internal storage, alongside a larger battery for its X Fold 3 series.

A few leaks have surfaced regarding Vivo's upcoming X Fold 3 series and its potential launch date later in March.

According to Gizmochina, a post on Weibo has seemingly spilled Vivo's plans to debut the X Fold 3 series on March 26 at 5 PM local time in China. More importantly, the series is expected to feature a Pro model and a standard, which may feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen. The series may also be released with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Design-wise, rumors suggest the X Fold 3 series will offer a "thin profile and tall exterior display." The circular camera housing on its rear panel is rumored to stay the same by delivering three Zeiss-branded camera lenses like its predecessor.

A power boost may hit the X Fold 3 series as the leak purports consumers could see Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. More internal boosts could arrive in the form of a maximum of 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage space.

Speculation suggests the battery is where the series differs, with the X Fold 3 Pro potentially featuring a 5,800mAh battery while the base model contains a 5,500mAh version. Each phone is rumored to support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

The recent rumors double down on a few we've heard previously about Vivo's upcoming foldable series. The X Fold 3 series appears ready to take on some of the best foldable phones, as past leaks said it would feature LTPO AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The series was also rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens with 3x zoom.

The rumored camera strengths would give the X Fold 3 series quite the leg up over its predecessor as that device offered a 50MP, 12MP, and 12MP triple camera setup.

With Vivo's next launch rumored to arrive in a week, the device will likely provide OriginOS 4 (Android 14) out of the box. Additionally, it looks like consumers will be treated to a white colorway.