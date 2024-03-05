Vivo's next foldable phone might be the most powerful one yet

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the X Fold 3 series could pack a serious punch, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and storage up to 1TB.

The X Fold 3 series is also rumored to maintain the screen sizes of its predecessor but with improved resolutions.

Vivo might also slap a 5,550mAh battery into the regular model, while the larger X Fold 3 Pro could potentially have a massive 5,800mAh battery.

A new rumor suggests the Vivo X Fold 3 series is about to blow away other foldable phones with its powerful upgrades.

Recent rumors claim that Vivo is preparing to drop its next lineup of foldable phones in China by the end of March. Before the official launch, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station spilled the beans on almost every spec of the Vivo X Fold 3 series (via PhoneArena).

The leak suggests that this foldable beast packs a serious punch, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a whopping 16GB of RAM, and storage up to 1TB.

If this pans out, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the X Fold 3 might be the first foldables to ship with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset. That could mean a hefty performance boost, leaving other foldable phones in the dust.

The screens on the X Fold 3 series are rumored to keep the same size as the X Fold 2 from last year (8.03-inch folding display, 6.53-inch cover screen). But both screens are supposedly getting a resolution upgrade too. The leak suggests we're looking at 2480 x 2200 for the internal display and 2748 x 1172 for the external one.

Both displays on the X Fold 3 Pro and the X Fold 3 are rumored to flaunt an LTPO AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the X Fold 2, they're expected to feature HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

The X Fold 3 Pro might also see a boost in the camera department. According to Digital Chat Station, we could be looking at a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP OV50H main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP 3x periscope camera. That's a major upgrade from the X Fold 2's duo of 12MP lenses.

It's also rumored to bring optical image stabilization and the capability to capture 4K video at a silky-smooth 60 frames per second, thanks to its V3 imaging chip.

In terms of battery, the regular variant is rumored to house a 5,550mAh unit, while its larger sibling might take the crown with a whopping 5,800mAh battery—the largest ever seen in a foldable device.

Charging won't be a hassle either, with a potential 120W wired fast charging and a zippy 50W wireless charging option.

If the leaked specs and design rumors hold water, the X Fold 3 series seems poised not only to outshine its predecessor but also to throw down the gauntlet against the current lineup of formidable foldable phones from Samsung, Google, and some of the Chinese brands.